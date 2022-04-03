Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

