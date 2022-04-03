Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,043 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

CSL opened at $250.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.17 and a 1 year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.