Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

