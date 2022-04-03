iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

