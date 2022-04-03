Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,084,537 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,084,537 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 433.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

