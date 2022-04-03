Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $48.09.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

