William T. Roberts Sells 1,023 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
