William T. Roberts Sells 1,023 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

