Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases $12,480.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather acquired 4,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
EYEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.63.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
