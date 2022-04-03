Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases $12,480.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather acquired 4,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $12,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EYEN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.