Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $13.83 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.