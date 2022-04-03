NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,800 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

