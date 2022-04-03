CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CommScope worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.69 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

