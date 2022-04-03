Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 728 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $249.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

