NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

