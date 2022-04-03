NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CNXC opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.