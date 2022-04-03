NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 300 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 212,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 388.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

