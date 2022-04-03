NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,300 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in H&R Block by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $577,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 25.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.