NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $157.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

