NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

RDN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

