National Bank of Canada FI Invests $542,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 278,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,207,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

