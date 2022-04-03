National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Orla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

