Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

