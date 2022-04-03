Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSAC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

