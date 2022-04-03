National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

