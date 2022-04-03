Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 66,001 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.