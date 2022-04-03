Strs Ohio Purchases 500 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

