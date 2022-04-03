NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,800 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.22 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

