NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 146 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.06 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

