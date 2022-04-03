Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

