Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 558,523 shares of company stock valued at $83,107,263 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $153.50 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,192.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

