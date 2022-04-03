Bruce Keyt Sells 7,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.
IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
