Bruce Keyt Sells 7,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

