PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $21.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

