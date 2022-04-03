Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $157,520.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.