Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $144,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
