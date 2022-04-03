Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target at $4.13

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research firms have commented on XEBEF. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

