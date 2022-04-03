Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $19,370.61 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan bought 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,370.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HireQuest stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a net margin of 52.07% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,876,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HireQuest in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireQuest (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

