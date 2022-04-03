Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $19,370.61 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan bought 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,370.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HireQuest stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a net margin of 52.07% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,876,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HireQuest in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HireQuest (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
