Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.31. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

