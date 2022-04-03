Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

