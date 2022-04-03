VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.26 on Friday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,551,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

