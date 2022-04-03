Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

