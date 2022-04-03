Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target at $48.60

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

