TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $125.48 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 327,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

