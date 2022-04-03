Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $730.43

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $561.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $544.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

