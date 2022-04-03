Chardan Capital Trims Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Target Price to $16.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IMNM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Immunome by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
