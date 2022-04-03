Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.04. Approximately 34,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,082,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

