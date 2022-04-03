Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.80

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 86152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 78.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.