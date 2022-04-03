Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.80

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 86152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 78.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
