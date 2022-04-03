Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,142,000 after buying an additional 860,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

