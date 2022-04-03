Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 41,466 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

