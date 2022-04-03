Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.68

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 15731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Terex alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.