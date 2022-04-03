Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $70.44. 13,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,161,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

