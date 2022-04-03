Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 25,468 shares.The stock last traded at $57.21 and had previously closed at $57.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (BAMR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.