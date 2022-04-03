Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 25,468 shares.The stock last traded at $57.21 and had previously closed at $57.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 436,949 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 186,106 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.